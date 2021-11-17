Shopkeeper Removes Entire Wall with Banksy Graffiti Artwork Worth Rs 2 Crore on It

An art lover in England has gone to extreme lengths to make sure that graffiti painted by an anonymous artist, Banksy, remains well-preserved. The artwork was one of several pieces to appear in Lowestoft, Suffolk, earlier in August this year, during The Great British Spraycation in the east coast of England. Banksy’s artwork on the wall of a building showed a child with a crowbar next to a sandcastle and a lifted paving slab. It is reported that the graffiti added £200,000 (Rs1,99,00,000 approx) to the empty shop’s value. Before Banksy’s graffiti appeared on the building, its market value was £300,000 (Rs2,99,00,000 approx). Since the value of the property increased after Banksy’s graffiti, the building owner decided to rip down the entire wall featuring Banksy’s artwork and hide it away.

According to a report by DailyMail, the brick and plaster section was carefully cut out of the wall of the old electrical store by removal experts at the weekend. It should be noted that several of Banksy’s artworks have been sold for millions in previous auctions. However, it is not yet clear whether or not the graffiti, which was one of the ten pieces made by Banksy during the ‘Great British Spraycation,’ will be sold at auction.

According to a previous report by BBC, the building was a former Lowestoft Electrical shop which had been up for sale. However, soon after Banksy’s artwork appeared on the building, the owner had taken it off the market as he was considering his options.

After Banksy confirmed that the artwork across Suffolk were created by him in August, the East Suffolk Council had installed a protective screen, made from UV-stabilised polycarbonate, over the work, to protect it and help prevent fading.

A video of the wall being removed from the shop was shared on Facebook by Pamela Flowers. One of the users commented on the video and shared his reaction, “Makes sense, nobody’s buying property there and, given time, vandalizers would have found a way to wreck it."

