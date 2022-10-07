'Show Me a More Beautiful Bird': Photo Of Blue-Throated Barbet Has The Internet Mesmerised

Who doesn’t enjoy seeing a beautifully captured photograph of a bird that isn’t usually spotted in the cities we live in? Birds are incredible creatures, and we rarely spend a day without seeing at least a couple of them flying around. These vibrant, vocal flying creatures captivate us with their beauty and carefree nature. Getting to know them better can be a wonderful experience. People who enjoy being in nature often get into the increasingly popular hobbies of birding and bird photography. But most of us are only aware of a few conventional bird names and miss out on knowing about several less-discovered species.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, took to Twitter to post a brilliantly captured photograph of a stunning bird known as the Blue-Throated Barbet. “Show me a more beautiful bird than this. Blue-throated barbet," the IFS officer captioned the photo.

A photographer’s delight, the Blue-Throated Barbet is the bird with the ideal combination of bright green colour with a striking blue throat, blue colouration around its eyes, and a red-yellow crown.

Netizens appeared to have taken Kaswan’s tweet as a challenge as they shared photos of birds that they thought were as or more beautiful than the Blue-Throated Barbet.

“These birds are also as beautiful as Blue-throated barbet" a user wrote

“Oriental dwarf kingfisher says hold my beer," replied a second user

“The Asian Paradise Flycatcher. The bird from heaven."

Another user shared a beautiful capture of the Himalayan monal.

“Each and every Creation of Nature is beautiful in its own ways," read another reply.

Apart from the Blue-Throated Barbet, India is home to three more barbet species: Great Barbet, Brown-Headed Barbet, and Coppersmith Barbet. The Blue-Throated Barbet, like other barbets, live in canopies made on trees. They are spread out across the entire Himalayas, from northeast Pakistan to Nepal, Southwest China, and Thailand.

