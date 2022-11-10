Shweta Bachchan Shares She Earned Rs 3000 a Month As Teacher, Trolled Over 'Struggle'

Shweta Bachchan, columnist, entrepreneur and daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has been getting trolled online after her recent appearance on Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’. Jaya Bachchan was also in attendance for the episode that was all about financial independence. Talking about her early days in Delhi after her marriage to Nikhil Nanda, Shweta spoke about how difficult it was to manage her own expenses as she was an assistant teacher at a kindergarten, earning Rs 3,000 a month, reported NDTV.

Speaking about how her relationship with finances was “really bad", she blamed mum Jaya Bachchan for not educating her on the same when she was younger. “I was never educated on all this (managing finances). Then when I got married and was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was ₹3000 a month. I put it in a bank…" Shweta was quoted as saying. She also spoke about how she had to borrow money from Abhishek Bachchan during her school and college days."

Twitter users, however, took exception to Shweta’s comments and opined that she seemed to have neglected to mention her generational wealth. “This obsession of rich, powerful UCs to show their middle class credentials is stupid, corny and disrespectful to anyone who is actually suffering," a Twitter user commented.

Shweta also shared how Navya and Agastya were more aware about finances than her, and how Navya was the one managing daily expenses.

