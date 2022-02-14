Siddhant Chaturvedi Said This to Ananya Panday in 'Gehraiyaan' and Fans Instantly Had a Flashback

A scene from Shakun Batra’s hotly-discussed ‘Gehraiyaan’ featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday has taken fans back to the topic of nepotism, coincidentally involving the same two actors who were present at the Newcomer’s roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand back in 2020. If you haven’t watched ‘Gehraiyaan’ yet, it’s good time to click on the close button as this article contains spoilers. In the scene, that is being talked about on social media, Ananya Panday’s Tia suspects that her partner Zain (played by Siddhant) is having an affair. Zain, who is actually cheating on Tia, turns defensive and puts the blame back at her. During their heated argument, Zain who works for Tia’s father, angrily mouths: “You treat me like a fu**ing outsider."

What happens next is for you to find out but those who watched the characters fighting on screen were instantly reminded of the chat between two actors in real life.

Don’t recall?

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi made news for his “savage" reply to actress Ananya Panday at the Newcomer’s roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand. Ananya, who debuted this year with Student of the Year 2, shared her version of struggle while talking about nepotism in Bollywood. The actress said that even though her father Chunky Panday was an actor he was never in a Dharma film or went to Koffee With Karan.

“I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she said to Rajeev Masand.

Speaking about her own struggles, she said “When SOTY 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved, it can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance."

To this Chaturvedi, who recently announced two films, agreed that everyone has their own struggle and went on to say, “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)."

