Sikh Boy Features in Burberry's New Ad, Internet Applauds Brand for Representation

British brand Burberry is being lauded by the Indian community for its latest advertisement, which is for Burberry’s children’s collection for their ‘back to school’ designs. The ad features a Sikh child in a Burberry jacket. He can also be seen wearing a black patka.

Now, adorable images of 4-year-old Sahib in the brand’s clothes are winning hearts on the internet as netizens have applauded the brand for the representation.

The brand took to its official Instagram handle and shared an image of the child. “Prepped for their next adventure: from outerwear to our Burberry Check, find back-to-school designs from the new #BurberryChildren collection," read the caption.

Advertisement

Sahib has featured in the ad with several other children from different ethnicities. His parents handle his social media account and have posted a heartwarming post about Sahib’s journey. They talked about how they felt different emotions on this journey.

“We have felt a few disappointments when Sahib isn’t chosen for a job. We have never told him about any shoots until he’s fully confirmed as he doesn’t need to feel the emotions involved," the couple wrote. They further mentioned, “The stress when the council refuses his license to “perform." Never underestimate a parent who wants the world for their child!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parents further clarified that even though people may say and think many positive and negative things about them but only they know what they want their kids to know and feel. “Nothing is impossible," the parents mentioned. Have a look:

The post has now gone viral with several comments. “Honestly I was smiling ear to ear without even noticing I did it!! Congratulations to Sahib and good luck little one," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “I love this caption, you’re a true momager H- I can only imagine what you said to the council. haha! Love seeing Sahib having so much fun at this shoot - after all that’s what it’s all about!! This industry is tough but moments like this make it all worth it!"

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here