'Silicon Valley': Bengaluru Man Orders Coffee from Swiggy, Delivery Executive 'Dunzo-es' it

A bizarre incident allegedly took place in Bangalore a few days ago and it is now going viral on social media. It all began when a man placed an order at a CCD outlet for coffee through Swiggy. After the order was confirmed and packed, the delivery agent picked it up. However, what happened after that was not something so usual. As per a tweet by user Omkar Joshi, the delivery agent booked another person from another delivery app called Dunzo and asked the customer to give him a 5-star rating.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that this entire incident could be fabricated for the online giggles as the skeptics of the world understandably demanded the user to surface “proof."

A few did claim that similar instances happened to them in the past.

The incident nonetheless has left the netizens in splits. Since uploaded, the image has managed to garner over 3K likes and multiple comments. Tweeples are also seen Retweeting the image with hilarious captions. “Still better than ola and uber, the arrival rate of ur driver to pick you up in Delhi is 1 out of 5 times. zomato guys are still coming 49/50 times," wrote a person on Twitter. Another person wrote, “Similar thing happened but the guy’s two wheeler hot punctured genuinely. But he came little late and delivered. I gave him 5 stars."

While retweeting, one person wrote, “When Outsourcing is in the blood of Bangalore." Another person wrote, “It’s ACTUALLY CRAZY imagine if the dunzo guy booked a bike rapido to deliver." Here are few reactions:

What would your reaction be for the same?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.