'Silly Point': Delhi Police Had to Say This when Man Asked to Play Cricket amid Third Wave

Social distancing has to be made the norm especially now as we are seeing a rising number of cases of coronavirus along with the Omicron variant of the virus spreading quickly. Amid all this, states in India have also implemented their own regulations in varying degrees for the public in order to lessen the impact of the virus. At a time when interaction between people has to be minimal, how does a cricket match sound? With social distancing and masks, one Twitter user asked.

But Punit wasn’t ready for the googly bowled at him by Delhi Police! Always ready with a perfect reply, their Twitter handle replied, “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’."

In cricket terminology, a ‘silly point’ is the fielding position for a cricketer where he stands in enough proximity to the batter to be at risk of being hit by the ball or bat.

The tweet, while using a perfect cricket idiom also managed to teach the Twitter user how his request wasn’t ideal in such times.

‘Extra cover’ is positioned between the regular cover fielder and mid-off.

The last line of the tweet, however is important and we hope the public realises that breaking Covid-19 appropriate norms could lead to a ‘catch’ much more troublesome than a regular cricket game!

Twitter users also reacted to this interaction and many praised the Delhi Police for its perfect reply:

Some even pitched in with their own cricket-appropriate replies:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there is no plan to impose lockdown as of now and there will be no lockdown if people wear masks. He said that on Sunday the city is likely to report 22,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. He appealed to the public to wear masks and not panic. “Rising COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic," he said.

