Silver Egg With Toilet to Trippy Walls: Twitter Thread Shows Coolest Bathrooms in the World

There are several aspects that allow people to make a judgement on the quality of a particular place and bathrooms enjoy the top shelf position among those aspects. While most places do not invest much for bathrooms, in terms of aesthetics, some go beyond limits and make them incredible.

A Twitter thread brought the second kind, from all around the world, under one roof. Started by author Sheel Mohnot, the thread contained images of some of the most unique and cool bathrooms that people stumbled upon during their travels. The first image showed a bathroom with its wall covered in psychedelic art. Sharing the photo, Sheel wrote, “What is the coolest bathroom you have ever been at? This one at our Airbnb last week was very trippy."

Staring at it for too long might trigger a mild hallucinating effect on you. Take a look:

Advertisement

He also shared a picture of the same washroom, but from a different angle.

Sheel, in the same thread, shared another washroom from the same place. This time, it was a shiny silver egg amid green trees and shrubs with a toilet seat fixed within.

Following this was a quiet, archaic washroom Sheel found in Petra, Jordan.

Next was the royal, minarets-styled washrooms at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

One user shared an “open-air bathroom" in Watamu, Kenya. Sharing the image, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Every room is designed so you can see the sky and either the ocean or the natural forest, or both."

Next came a bathroom in Tuscany, Italy which was laden with white wavy work on the walls.

This user shared a throne which had a toilet seat installed on it.

Take a look at these ultra-fancy urinals one user found in Hong Kong.

One user shared an image of a washroom which had a giant aquarium inside it.

Another trippy washroom made its way in the thread, all the way from Paris.

Aren’t these amazing? What do you think?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here