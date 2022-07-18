'Simple Yet Creative': Anand Mahindra Can't Get Over This Foldable Staircase

Industrialist Anand Mahindra enjoys a massive fan following, not only because of his business prowess but also for his witty and inspirational posts on social media that often captivate the interest of netizens. Continuing this trend, the business tycoon has once again taken the internet aback with his latest post. Catching the attention of the internet, Mahindra has shared the video of a “simple yet creative” staircase. Posting a video of the same on his official Twitter handle, Mahindra revealed that he received it on his WhatsApp. The clip shows a metallic structure, which is affixed to the wall.

The video shows a man opening a latch and pulling out the grill that transforms into a proper staircase which has a railing to its left and a wall to the right. Showcasing the strength of the uniquely-designed staircase, the man even stepped on it and went up to the first floor. While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don't know where this is from. Received in my WhatsApp wonder box).”

Interestingly, the video also caught the attention of an innovator, who claimed that he designed a steel staircase that works on the same principle. Taking to the comments section, the user posted two pictures, one belonged to the time of the construction of this staircase, and another one appears like a blueprint of the same. While posting it, he detailed in the caption, “This is inspired by the klapster concept made with wood. I had designed it with steel, the step width is the same as the door width or entry. Both sides have hinged support, here are drawings/plans for one side support, and the opposite side is mirror.”

Netizens complimented the innovator and called it a brilliant imagination. One user wrote, “Super spacer saver and hats off to ideas.” Another wrote, “Good creation. Should be adopted by people living in a small area. By doing this they can increase the area for their living.”

What are your views on this innovation?

