'Simply Unacceptable': Birds Being Crushed Due to Cutting of a Tree Leaves Internet Furious

Shocking visuals of a tree being cut in broad daylight have angered netizens. The main reason why logging is condemned is that it has adverse effects on greenhouse gases, thereby contributing to global warming. Another reason is also deforestation, which leaves animals shelterless. Many organizations and NGOs are constantly contributing towards the cause ‘Save trees, save planet,’ however, the viral video of the fallen tree has made netizens question if enough is done to support the crucial cause.

The video was shared on the Twitter handle of Indian Forest Officers (IFS) Parveen Kaswan and Susanta Nanda on Friday, September 2. Both the officers condemned the events that take place in the viral clip. While one stated, “Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location." Another wrote, “For reaching our home early, we destroy the homes of our co-habitats permanently." The video begins by showcasing a big crane pushing down a tree near the sidewalk of a road.

While the visual of the tree falling is already devastating, what makes it more heart-wrenching is the killing of multiple birds in collateral damage. Seemingly, the viral tree was home to multiple birds who remained seated on it until the end. Unbeknownst their home was about to fall many of them got crushed in action. Several birds managed to fly away, but many were left fatally injured. The devastating video has left netizens utterly frustrated and emotional. Take a look at it here:

While reacting to the viral clip, a user said it is, “Simply Unacceptable. When would we learn to respect this part of our ecosystem? This could have been planned a lot more sensitively."

Another felt empathetic toward the poor birds, “Shocking visuals. A treeless future is scary. Poor birds became homeless."

A netizen wrote, “Absolutely appalling to watch, so sad!"

One more added, “We strictly don’t need such development. Punishment must be given to such unpathetic workers and their boss"

The viral video has amassed over 288 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. However, the location of the clip remains unknown as of yet.

