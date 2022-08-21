'Sincerest Apologies': Hritik Roshan's Zomato Ad Faces Backlash, App Issues An Apology

Food delivery app Zomato issued an apology after its latest advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan landed in trouble over hurting the Hindu sentiments for mocking the renowned Mahakal temple. In the recent ad, Roshan can be heard saying, “Thaali khane ka mann tha, Mahakaal se manga liya (wanted to have a food platter, so I ordered it from Mahakaal)". Also known as Mahakal temple, it is dedicated to lord Shiva and happens to be among the 12 Jyotirlinga in the country. It attracts devotees from all across the world. “Definitely they got handsome money to insult hindus faith and they react like innocent, we need to go beyond demanding Apology what I believe not to far away," wrote a person on Twitter as he shared the ad on the social media platform.

After the massive backlash that the food delivery app faced on social media, the online delivery app firmly apologised and issued a clarification. There were also complaints from the priests of Mahakal temple.

In the apology, the firm mentioned that it “deeply respects" the sentiments of the people of Ujjain. It further highlighted that the Ad is no longer running. “We offer our sincerest apologies, for the intent here was never to hurt anyone’s beliefs and sentiments," Zomato wrote.

Despite all the efforts, the anger does not seem to lower down and the app is still receiving massive criticism on social media.

