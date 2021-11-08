Foreigners are known to have a penchant for dancing to popular Indian songs. The internet is no stranger to videos of non-Indians grooving to peppy Bollywood dance numbers. Indians, too, are obsessed with rhythmic beats set to high-energy dances, which is a cornerstone of not just Bollywood but regional cinema as well. But when a foreigner, who may not even understand the lyrics, vibes to our Bolly tunes, the chances of it going viral are almost guaranteed. Now, a Singaporean TikTok user who goes by the name @simplejeee, has recreated the iconic song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from the cult film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. The 2001 film’s songs are a hit even today and are given a place of priority on wedding playlists. A young duo is seen in the video enacting every expression and dance step of the actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the song, down to a T. They also did a spot on imitation of Shah Rukh Khan’s deadpan expression and Kajol’s excitement in the song. Uploaded to Twitter by a user named Christopher Koulumbus, the video now has over 9 lakh views with netizens lauding the ace dancer cum actors.

Advertisement

A user commented “much creativity than whole bollywood", while another said “Better than the original!!"

Some users also picked out their favourite scenes from the video.

Others responded with other spoof videos of Bollywood songs.

While we are not new to foreigners attempting to learn the art of exaggerated song and dance numbers in Indian films, one such content creator who has gone crazy viral is Ricky Pond. With more than 4 lakh Instagram followers, this US-based graphic designer is popularly known as internet’s favourite ‘Dancing Dad’, with his choreographed numbers garnering love and attention from all over the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.