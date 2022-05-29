Singapore's New Beer Made of Sewage Water and Urine Gets a Lot of 'Boos' Online

In an attempt to be environment friendly, a brewery in Singapore is turning urine and sewage into alcoholic beverages. Taking the brewery to a whole new level, the beer named NEWBrew is made of NEWater, which happens to be Singapore’s model of fresh, high-quality recycled water. As per reports by BBC, it is made of a liquid that is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore’s water provide. The drink is launched by Singapore’s nationwide water company PUB in affiliation with native craft beer brewery Brewerkz. According to Strait Times, the distinctive beverage “highlights not only that Singapore’s recycled water more than adheres to international standards of safe drinking water, but that it is also clean enough to be used in beer brewing."

Brewerkz states that it is a “highly quaffable beer," which is perfectly suitable for Singapore’s tropical climate, “with a smooth, toasted honey-like aftertaste." Also, 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale beer is made out of NEWater. It is done using “the finest ingredients, such as premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly-sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway".

After the news of this newly brewed beer went viral, netizens had a lot to say. The reactions coming out have been hilarious. While few are sharing memes, others are just shocked. “You should try first and then give it to your employees for free . We are happy with our protein shake," wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

NEWBrew, however, is not the first craft beer to be made from recycled water. Similar drafts have been brewed before. According to The Straits Times, in San Diego, a craft beer company called Stone Brewing rolled out Stone Full Circle Pale Ale in 2017. People have also attempted to raise awareness about food wastage through alcoholic beverages.

