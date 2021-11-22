Singer Grimes Compares Social Media Trolling to Being in an 'Abusive Relationship'

Social media can mean different things to different people and while it has brought everyone much more closer to each other virtually due to this and opened up avenues for many, it is definitely not without its repercussions. Canadian singer-songwriter Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes recently took to Twitter to express her thoughts on social media presence and fame. The singer, who recently broke up with Tesla boss Elon Musk, tweeted how she now has ‘literally zero interest in being famous anymore’.

Elaborating on the same, Grimes wrote how her job requires her to be on social media but the singer compared running a social media account to being in an ‘abusive relationship’.

Grimes’ tweet elicited a lot of reactions from her fans who lent their support for the singer and advised her not to let the social media trolling/backlash get the better of her. Check out a few reactions:

One user shared how Grimes was the inspiration for her daughter’s painting.

Grimes, who grew up in Vancouver in Canada often brings in themes of science fiction and feminism in her music and mostly writes numbers based on dream pop, electronic, R&B, and hip hop. She has released five studio albums so far, including Halfaxa, Visions and Miss Anthropocene that came out in 2020. The singer shares a kid with Tesla boss Elon Musk whom the couple named X Æ A-Xii. The duo separated in September this year.

