Single Indian Father Shares How He Took Care of Pregnant Daughter, Melts Hearts

Parenting is a mammoth task that becomes even more challenging when you are the lone person looking after your child. As a single parent, one has to pull off the duties of both the father and mother ensuring that the child is provided with everything. For retired Colonel Sanjay Pande, who happens to be a single parent to his daughter, he decided to be a mother and fill the void himself after learning that his daughter was expecting.

Sharing his evocative tale through a Twitter thread, the colonel wrote that his wife had passed away just over a year ago when he got to know that he was about to be blessed with a grandchild. However, being a single father, the colonel was clueless about the care to be provided to a woman during pregnancy.

The colonel wrote that he would have been the “most useless guy around" for his daughter during her pregnancy days and had no knowledge of child care either. However, he insisted that he was a fighter. “I decided to be my daughter’s ‘mother’," he wrote. The colonel soon got to work and designed a traditional diet for his daughter. He researched for the preparation method through YouTube videos, books, his elders, and “everything I could lay my hands on."

He managed to prepare a batch of traditional nutritious ladoos which would last at least 30 days for his daughter. But, his daughter lived in the UK and parceling a perishable item that far posed a problem. Solving this, the colonel vacuum-sealed and froze the ladoos for 96 hours to increase their shelf life and parceled them to the UK.

“The first lot saved my daughter’s life since she was eating nothing," he wrote. The colonel shared that he then sent another batch of ladoos fifteen days later and continued to parcel all the healthy food that a mother would give to her daughter during pregnancy.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel, the colonel had sent enough ladoos that his daughter ate till her due date. “All eight months she was fed in the UK what she would have got here," he added.

Once the baby was delivered, the colonel again researched for the food to feed a mother post-delivery. He got the ingredients together, prepared the ladoos, and parceled them. The colonel also visited his daughter and made sufficient quantity of the food there.

The colonel highlighted that he became a master at preparing those ladoos and did not stop parceling the love to his daughter and now his grandchild as well. Today, he claimed to have devised “more than 12 laddus that women require for conception to the baby crossing a years of age.

The colonel wrote that he was proud that he could provide for his daughter. He shared that his daughter now prefers ladoos made by him over anything else. He underlined that he had been doing this since January 2019 as his duty and just thought of sharing it on Twitter one day.

