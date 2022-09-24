Single Mother Drives E-rickshaw in Noida With Baby Strapped to Her Chest

When there’s nothing going right, there’s no option but to take on the challenges of life head-on. Just like this woman e-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. Twenty-seven-year-old Chanchal Sharma has been grabbing eyeballs on Noida roads for two reasons. First, she is a rare female e-rickshaw driver on the roads. And second that she takes to the road with her usual partner. According to the Times of India, Chancal drives her e-rickshaw on Noida roads with her one-year-old infant strapped to her body.

The mother, who now is separated from her husband has no place where she can leave her child behind. So instead she decided to take him where ever she went.Just like other working parents who can’t afford daycare, Chanchal also faced the same issue when she started looking for a job last year after her son was born. This led her to become an e-rickshaw driver.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media house, Chanchal said that passengers who have taken a ride on her vehicle have lauded her for managing things on her own. Even women commuters prefer to travel with her.

Chanchal lives with her mother in a one-room house. But when her mother goes out to sell vegetables there’s no one who could take care of the baby. That’s the reason she takes her son along when she drives.

While she does leave the child with her mother or sister who lives nearby on some occasions, it’s not possible frequently. “Just 2-3 days in a month. They are also busy with their lives," she said.

She also recalled driving on the roads during the heat waves of the Noida summers, but she had no other options. “The heat took a toll on him. He would keep crying as I drove," Chanchal adds.

Advertisement

She manages to earn a daily somewhere between Rs 600 to 700, nearly half of which is spent on repaying a loan that she took to buy the e-rickshaw.

Chanchal may not have recourses, but she is determined to give her child a good education.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here