Single Woman in UK Welcomes Her First Baby at 50, Calls it 'Right Time' to Become a Parent

Being a single parent is challenging, and being a single mother in your late 50s sounds like an immensely difficult responsibility to take on. But Kelly Clarke, 52, believes that having a child later in life is better since she can be the best mother to her child. Kelly, who previously worked as a flight attendant for more than twenty years, has catered to some of the top A-list celebrities, including the late Princess Diana, Kate Moss, and Tom Jones. Kelly decided to pursue her high-flying job in aviation rather than starting a family like her friends did when they were younger.

She had always wanted to be a mother, but despite searching for the ideal partner for years, she had never succeeded. As a result, she made a big decision on her 50th birthday. Kelly chose to become a single parent and opted for IVF. She argued that having a child at 50 was the perfect age for her since it would allow her to spend all of her time with her child without thinking about travelling out or partying, something she no longer finds interesting.

For her IVF procedure using a sperm donor in 2020, she flew all the way to Athens, Greece. Twelve days after the procedure, a test revealed that she was finally pregnant. In March 2021, she gave birth to her daughter Lyla Rae Clarke. Kelly, who is from Crawley, Sussex, said, “I simply feel the urge to witness every minute of Lyla Rae growing up. I don’t feel the need to be travelling and partying."

“I feel super blessed that with the life experience I have I can better guide Lyla Rae now than I would have in my younger years. I can focus solely on her as I am content with what I’ve done," Kelly told Metro.co.uk.

There is no right or wrong way for a woman to become a mother because every woman’s experience is unique. Kelly describes not having to co-parent as another benefit of her situation. Additionally, the new mother is supported greatly by her friends and relatives. Even though Kelly’s family had their own reservations about her being a single mother at 52, they are overwhelmingly supportive now that Lyla is here.

