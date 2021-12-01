Famous BBC Broadcaster and naturalist, David Attenborough, recently wrote to a shopping centre in Adelaide, Australia, for “misquoting" him over the plight of bees. The Westfield Tea Tree Plaza shopping centre had a massive, beautiful mural of bees painted across one of the walls of their establishment. Accompanying the mural was a placard that had a quote about bees attributed to David. The quote explained the role of bees in the ecosystem and the reliance of the world on bees’ pollination. The quote read, “According to Sir David Attenborough, ‘If bees were to disappear from the face of the Earth, humans would have just four years left to live.’" This plaque card was brought to the attention of David by a science graduate, Heath Hunter, reported ABC.

Heath approached the administration of the centre and asked them to remove the plaque card wrongly quoting David, but the quote remained at the same place it was spotted months before. It was then that Heath wrote to David who in turn sent a letter to Heath thanking him for bringing the matter to his attention. The letter said, “You are, of course, quite correct in thinking that I have never made the statements they attribute to me and that they are false; both in substance and in attribution."

Advertisement

He also attached another letter, which he requested Heath to give the administration on his behalf. The attached letter said, “It has been brought to my attention that a public notice was placed in Tea Tree Plaza alongside a large mural of honeybees in which I am quoted as making a statement about domesticated honey bee colonies." The letter ended with David saying, “I would be most grateful if you would have that notice removed."

ABC confirmed with the Westside Tea Tree Shopping Centre that the plaque card wrongly attributing David has been removed. This is not the first time that this particular quote has been attributed wrongly to famous personalities in the field of science. Earlier, the quote was attributed to Albert Einstein.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.