Sirisha Bandla, Second India-born Woman to Jet Off to Space, Graces Vogue Cover

In July this year, Sirisha Bandla became the second India-born woman to fly to space. She was one of the six space travellers aboard ‘VSS Unity’ of Virgin Galactic that blasted off to space on July 11 from New Mexico. After achieving this feat, Bandla had said, “I am taking a bit of India up there with me". She had, in an old interview, raised concerns over the low representation of women and non-white people in the commercial spaceflight industry. “Women and people of colour you don’t often see… I don’t often see students that look like myself in this industry just yet," said Bandla. She also stressed the need for young students to join the space industry. Now, as she features on the cover of Vogue’s November issue, she has echoed a similar statement. “What’s incredible is the number of messages I’ve got, especially from young women in India. It’s interesting how much of a mental barrier there is for people when they see somebody they can’t relate to, doing what they want," the Vogue article quoted her as saying.

Speaking to Vogue, Bandla highlighted the various hurdles that women of colour face in the pursuit of their dreams. She spoke on the necessity for a mentor and a network for young women who pursue untrodden paths, as well as on how representation helps them realise that their dreams can become achievable goals. Twitter users were all for Bandla’s vivacious presence on the Vogue cover. Sharing the article, one user wrote, “Love seeing one of my favorite commercial astronauts

@SirishaBandla in Vogue India talking about representation in the space industry. Let’s get more STEAM in Vogue (sic)". Congratulations poured in for her from various quarters.

In the Vogue article, Bandla spoke about how commercial space travel could pave the path towards an inclusive future. Virgin Galactic founder, billionaire Richard Branson and his crew completed their successful spaceflight in July. After they returned to earth, Branson carried Bandla on his shoulders while celebrating their flight to space, at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on July 11. After Kalpana Chawla, Bandla became the second Indian-born woman to fly into space. As part of the six-member crew alongside the founder of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson, Bandla’s role was that of a researcher experience. The spaceflight made the 34-year-old aeronautical engineer, who graduated from Purdue University, the second Indian-born woman to go into space after Kalpana Chawla and the fourth Indian to fly into space. Bandla was born in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas.

