Six-year-old Multi-Talented Andhra Girl Creates Records in Mirror Writing

It is a herculean task for an average small child to write sentences in a normal way after recollecting alphabets, and words to form a sentence. But setting an example for the fellow kids around, a six-year-old multi-talented girl child from Andhra Pradesh has been surprising everyone with her proficiency in mirror writing, which is nothing but reversed writing that looks normal when viewed in a mirror. In recognition of her mirror writing, her name was entered into various national and international books of record.

Six-year-old Pachipulusu Suvarnika is the elder daughter Pachipulusu Srinivasa Rao, a cloth merchant in Kavali town of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. The teachers and classmates at the school have been surprised by her grasping power in understanding the lessons and putting them on paper. Suvarnika is also considered a polyglot who can read and write in three languages including her mother tongue Telugu, Hindi and English.

When the schools were closed and lockdown imposed across the country at the time of Covid-19, she started practising mirror writing from one language to the other among her three well-known languages. Though her parents treated her practice of mirror writing at the beginning, later they encouraged her to do the same with tables in mathematics. After seeing this the teachers at the school also encouraged her proficiency in mirror writing.

Suvarnika received three national awards and two international awards in mirror writing so far. Her name also entered India Book Records and India Star Book Records. Her efficiency in mirror writing includes writing in Roman numbers and then in multiples in around 50 seconds, which has made her enter the National Book of Records.

