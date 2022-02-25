'Skinny Bear': Locals Spotted 'Six-foot-man-goat' in the Middle of the Night in UK

If apprehensions of another wave of COVID-19 or a full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia were not enough, a bizarre story out of Northamptonshire in UK has sparked possibilities of a 6 feet tall man-goat hybrid beast lurking among us. People driving through the Northamptonshire village of Staverton said that they were startled to see a big figure looming over them out of the darkness at around 2:00 am. Their car lights briefly revealed the monster, displaying its muscular rear legs, according to a Northants Live report. It lingered for a brief period before vanishing, leaving only an aura of mystery in its wake.

The entire incident was posted on the forum mumsnet by a user named GallopingHighRoad.

Narrating their whole experience, the user asked the internet if it had any idea as to what the creature was.

“Because it stood on two legs, it wasn’t a deer. The location was in the midlands, and the surrounding countryside consisted of characteristic rolling farmland and woods. Devoid of any houses or buildings, the nearest one is over a mile away. We travelled back today, as it was just seven miles from home, to check out the road arrangement and see what had been moved into a huge bowl-shaped field with a stream running through it. Any ideas?"

Since the internet always has explanations of things, a lot of users put forward many ideas. Many possibilities have been proposed, including a wild wallaby or a roaming bear with a deer, which the original poster ruled out. Mythical folklore creatures like the Sasquatch and the Slenderman were also suggested, although the poster ruled them out in a reply, saying such creatures do not exist.

“The simplest way to describe it is as a ‘skinny bear.’ At the base, droopy shoulders contrast with wide hips and other features. However, there is no bear in the United Kingdom," another comment said.

Some users even suggested it was a figment of their imagination. Unfortunately, we may never know what it was and may the supposed ‘Goat-man’ join legends like the Wendigo and the Yeti.

