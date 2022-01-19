Slack's Unconventional Message For Users is the Vibe You'd Want to Go For in 2022

We have immersed ourselves into a world of digital communications, virtual chatrooms and technological advancement to the extent that we often don’t take care of ourselves. The basics of self-care and love have taken a back seat in today’s fast-paced and competitive world. We are only reminded to take care of ourselves by family, friends and loved ones. But what if a globally renowned business app does the same? It is not every day that you are checked on by an app but proprietary business communication platform Slack has just done that for its users in a bizarre yet heartwarming update message that has drawn attention.

In the updated space of the app on the App Store, instead of coming up with information about its latest version, Slack has a beautiful message for its users. The message says, “How is everybody doing out there? Are you getting enough sleep? Drinking enough water? Eating some vegetables here and there? We do not have any big updates this time around, so we wanted to use this space to remind you to be kind to yourself and those around you. That is all. Love Ya”. A screenshot of the message was shared on Linkedin, amassing 30,826 reacts and 568 shares.

This unconventional move by Slack got a lot of positive responses from people who were touched by the message. Comments poured in praising the company for its gesture. There were multiple users who posted clapping emojis. One comment read, “Awww love that” while another read, “Kindness rules”. However, there were also some who were not amused by Slack’s gesture. One user said he did not understand why an app needs to check in on him and found it intrusive. Another user asked the app to use the space to write about updates instead and yet another pointed out that it was probably a marketing move.

