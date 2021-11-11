‘Slow And Steady Wins The Race’: Researchers Find Slowly Evolving Species Last Longer

Researchers at the School of Earth Sciences, University of Bristol, found traces that proves that the rapid evolution of a species does not necessarily mean that the species cannot go extinct. The study was conducted on a group of reptiles called Lepidosauria, which originated roughly 250 million years ago in the early Mesozoic Era. The species, over time and due to evolution, got divided into two groups – Squamates and Rhynchocephalians. The formers resulted in modern lizards and snakes, while the latter is represented by one species, i.e., Tuatara, found in New Zealand. Initially, researchers thought that the former went through rapid evolution resulting in multiple representations as compared to the latter, which only had a single species to represent the Rhynchocephalians. However, in actuality, the findings told a different story.

“We expected to find a slow evolution in Rhynchocephalians and fats evolution in squamates. But we found the opposite," said Dr. Jorge Herrera-Flores, who along with his team carried out the research, in a press release.

Advertisement

“We found that some groups of squamates evolved fast in the Mesozoic, but rhynchocephalians were much more consistently fast-evolving," said Dr. Tom Stubbs. The researcher found that rhynchocephalians evolved about twice the rate with which squamates rode down the road of evolution.

Professor Mike Benton said, “In some cases, species can stabilize and survive well, but majorly the species go extinct as fast as new ones emerge. Slow evolving species might also get wiped out of the ecosystem at a slower pace."

Professor Benton cited the example of the classic Aesop’s fable about the hare that loses the race from a tortoise despite the drastic difference between their speeds. The research provides a sprinkle of answers to the much-mulled question among biologists: Is the existence of big groups of species the result of fast evolution over a short period, or slow evolution over a long time?

And the research’s findings based on the groups belonging to Lepidosauria gives a black and white perspective in an area of grey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.