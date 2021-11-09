Small Fish Seek Out Great White Sharks, Rub Against Them To Maintain Health: Study

As loaded as outer-space is with phenomena still unknown to humankind, the deep sea, and marine ecosystem are equally mystical. For example, in a recent study, a weird relationship between the prey and the predator was observed, other than just playing their roles in the food chain. A collaborative team of researchers at the University of Miami’s Shark Research and Conservative Program and the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science have found a unique ecological behaviour among aquatic animals.

A new observation has surfaced from deep within the seas where evidence of cooperation is seen between the prey and the predator. The team found that fish rub themselves against sharks, including the great white sharks, which play an important role in maintaining the marine ecosystem.

This rubbing against sharks is known as chaffing and has been previously observed by researchers across the field. However, nobody has reflected upon the reason behind this prey-predator relationship. The research was brought to a culmination with the help of underwater photos and drone footage which recorded more than 45 instances of chaffing between finfish and eight different species of sharks.

A few theories were devised by the researchers while observing this behaviour of aquatic animals. According to them, shark skin is covered in small tooth-like scales called dermal denticles, which acts like rough sandpaper surfaces for other small fish. “We suspect that chafing against shark skin might play a vital role in the removal of parasites or other skin irritants, which in turn, improves the health and fitness of small fish," said Neil Hammerschlag, co-author of the study, in a press release.

“While documentation of chaffing has been done extensively between fish and inanimate objects such as rocky substrate or sand, chaffing against sharks is a unique occurrence where the prey actively seeks out and rubs against the predator, said Lacey Williams, co-author of the study.

