Small Wonder: Kid's Melodious Rendition of Rajasthani Folk Songs Gets Internet Love

When you are blessed with the right talent and skill, age just can’t be a parameter to judge your abilities. This fact has further been proven by a young Rajasthani folk singer who has taken the internet by storm with his impeccable singing skills. A video posted by IAS officer Dev Chaudhary shows the young boy dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire with a turban singing a Marwari folk song with absolute perfection. He is accompanied by a person playing dholak and another on the harmonium. Sharing the video on Twitter, Chaudhary remained in complete awe of this boy’s talent and wrote a caption in Hindi that translated to, “Such great singing at this young age. Folk artists from our Marwar."

Watch it here:

Since being posted online on February 1, the video so far has received over 2.7 lakh views along with 22 thousand likes on Twitter. The boy’s singing breached all barriers of region, language and netizens showered him with heaps of praises.

And, the appreciations were just for his singing but his perfect Rajasthani attire as well.

However, some were also concerned about his childhood and hoped that he got off time from singing to live like a usual kid going to school and playing with his friends.

Some of the users identified the boy as Chotu Khan Manganiyar and shared other videos of his singing as well. The song in this video was assumed to be a Marwari song called Patngiya Udawe Rangrasiya".

In a previous such viral video, a visually impaired kid named Dharmendra Das Mahant was seen singing Chhattisgarh’s state song Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar with absolute perfection. The video received an overwhelming response on the internet and even Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had posted it on his Twitter timeline.

The video garnered over 64 thousand views with nearly 8 thousand likes on Baghel’s tweet

