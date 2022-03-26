Smriti Irani Demands Credit for Photo of Ministers in Cheeky Feud with News Agency

Union Minister Smriti Irani seems to be in a cheeky mood this afternoon as she has picked up a tongue-in-cheek feud with a news agency. Sharing a photo of a newspaper clipping on Twitter, Irani claimed rightful credit of the photograph appearing therein, tweeting, “photo maine kheenchi credit

@ANI ko gaya" with a sad face (“I took the photo but the credit went to ANI"). The photo showed Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. The newspaper credited the photo to ANI, but turns out, Irani had been the one to click it. She had earlier tweeted the photo. Suggestions poured in for her, ranging from turning the photo into an ANI and a “bad joke" involving a confusion between Ir-ani and ANI. The Minister has been responding to a lot of the comments.

Here’s the photo as tweeted by Irani:

Irani is quite active on social media. She recently posted an artistic and beautiful clip of people celebrating Holi in the Kankroli city of Rajasthan in the 19th century. The clip features miniature paintings of people celebrating the festival of colours with great zest and zeal, sporting their best traditional outfits for the day. The video also shows some priests performing puja in front of what appears to be a sculpture of Lord Balaji. Sharing the video on Instagram, Smriti Irani wrote: “Rang utsav ki hardik shubhkamnayein (Heartiest wishes on the festival of colours)." Reacting to her post, actor Vikrant Massey wished her back and commented: “Aapko bhi, bahut bahut subhkamnayein ma’am (Happy Holi to you too, ma’am)". Irani is currently serving as the Union Minister of Women and Child Development.

