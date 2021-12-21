One of the most active figures on social media, Smriti Irani has often intrigued fans with her insightful and witty posts. The Union Women and Child Development Minister always takes out some time to engage in inspirational quotes and hilarious memes. Her social media posts are mostly relatable and go viral in no time. The former actress, this time, amused children of all ages, with her latest Instagram post. Irani decided to share an entertaining message, originally sent to her by her mother, Shibani Bagchi, with her followers on the photo-sharing platform. The now-viral post reads, “When I was a kid, they didn’t take me to a psychologist. My mom was able to open my chakra, stabilise my karma and clean my aura with one single slap."

In the caption, the politician asked who else had been in the same place when they were young. “My ma gleefully shared this with me," wrote Irani in the caption. She asked, “Aur kis kis ki mataji ne aise aura clean ki hai kripaya haath uthayein (If anybody else’s mother has cleaned their aura with the similar treatment, kindly raise hands)," An endearing footnote shared by Irani reads, “PS - Ma, love you," followed by a heart emoji.

As expected, the funny message went viral online, leaving netizens amused. Most were amused and nostalgic in equal measures saying that at least most of us have been there, done that in our respective childhoods. Several kids of the 80s and 90s appeared in the comments to react and agree with the sentiment of the post. Some said their mothers would clean their aura with just their expressions. Others quipped their mothers also believed in dry cleaning. An individual wrote, “My chakra was stablised with Bata chappals," and Irani replied saying, “Bata chappals had a role in mine too."

Actor Anupam Kher, who stays with his mother Dulari, also expressed his take in the comments space. “Meri mata ji to abhi bhi aisa he karti hai (My mother does this till date)." Bata slippers also found a special mention in the comments section.

