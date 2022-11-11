Smriti Irani Shares Hilarious Meme After India's Embarrassing Defeat Against England at T20 World Cup Semi-final

Millions of cricket fans in India are heartbroken after the national cricket team’s disappointing performance against England in the T20 World Cup. Despite scoring a defendable 168 runs during their batting turn, the team was absolutely crushed by England’s opening batters, who chased down the target with four overs still left to spare. While there is an atmosphere of gloom, people have not let the loss dull their sense of humour. Memes on every platform online are a testament to that. One such hilarious meme came from Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Irani took to Instagram to post a meme from her official handle about the match, which was ongoing at the time. She wrote, “when you गलती से ask someone “score क्या है ?" in the caption. It roughly translates to “when you mistakenly ask someone what the score is". The accompanying video snippet was of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character Daya saying her iconic “Hey Maa, Mataji!" dialogue in response to the question. Irani, evidently quite heartbroken about the match, added hashtags like ‘don’t ask’ and ‘torture’ in Hindi.

People in the comments section had equally funny things to say! One user stated that they would be watching Lagaan, the movie in which India defeats England in a biting match, just to get over the match today.

Another user, commenting in Hindi, said that the score is alright, but it would be a problem if they asked how the bowlers are doing. Many others flooded the comment section with crying emojis and broken heart emoticons.

Twitter has been equally humourous in dealing with the loss that the cricket team faced today.

There have also been memes depicting how glad fans from neighbouring Pakistan are to have made it to the finals, where they will be facing off England.

The second T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match that took place earlier in the day saw India managing to score a decent total of 168/6 against England in Adelaide. However, England chased down the score beautifully, with its opening batters, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hitting an unbeaten 86 off 47 balls and 80 not out off 49 balls, respectively. England completely dominated the field, where the performance of the bowlers turned out to be rather disheartening. The match marked the end of India’s journey in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

