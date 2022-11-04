Snail Curry Tops in Andhra's Non-veg Menu, Foodies Say the Dish 'Cures' Chronic Diseases

As the river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh overflows with flood water due to recent heavy rains, non-vegetarians in the surrounding areas are in search of the snails washed out from the river waters to make curry with them. To satisfy the taste buds of the foodies, some people have turned into snail traders and made themselves busy by catching snails from the canals of the river Godavari. Once caught, they process the snail meat on the roadside of the canal.

First, they separate the snail from its protective shell, remove sharp objects and gunk, and then display them on a plastic sheet where the passerby can purchase it from the traders for an affordable price.

The non-veg foodies who eat snails cooked in a variety of dishes believe that it cures chronic diseases such as bronchitis, asthma, fatigue, and weariness. The snails, however, are available in the rainy season only. According to the locals, making snail curry is a lengthy process but when it comes to taste, the time spent cooking makes everything worth it. To them, it’s even tastier than goat meat.

How to cook:

They say after purchasing the snails without shells, one has to wash them with salt and turmeric powder. Later clean them with buttermilk to remove the gum and the bad smell from it. Then boil them in hot water. After the snails are boiled and cooked thoroughly, spicy ingredients are added to the mix that not only make the curry taste delicious but also give “health benefits."

They add that making snail curry with peanuts is the way to go and it leaves behind a pleasant memory.

With the word of mouth, people are now wandering the canals of the river Godavari to taste the snails that have been selling like hot cakes and at a very low price ranging anywhere from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kilogram.

