Snake Found Curled Up in Motorcycle Speedometer in MP, Chilling Video Goes Viral

Snakes are, without a doubt, intelligent creatures. They are skilled at hiding and slipping into even the most difficult of spaces. Given the possibility of these unsettling reptiles infiltrating homes, meeting a snake there may be more likely than you think. In a video that has gone viral, the snake is seen trapped in the speedometer of a motorcycle. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. The bike's owner spotted the reptile early one morning as he was heading to work. He noticed a hissing sound before suddenly a saw a snake inside the speedometer, reported India Today

The man stopped his motorcycle and parked it aside, soon after noticing the reptile. People gathered around the bike and attempted to get the snake out of the bike’s speedometer. The bike owner, a resident of Barhata, parked his motorcycle in front of his house at night but did not have any clue when the snake entered the bike’s speedometer.

The widely circulated video of the incident shows how everyone there tried to remove the snake from the speedometer.

Watch the viral video below.

However, this is not the first such snake video to have gone viral. Earlier, a clip posted on Twitter showed a large cobra curled up inside a shoe kept outside a home in Mysore, Karnataka. The cobra, hiding in the shoe, was noticed just as a man was about to put it on. The video, posted on Twitter, showed the cobra aggressively emerging from the shoe after being moved with a stick.

A snake catcher was called to take the cobra away. The video showed a man grabbing the snake and swiftly moving it aside. The onlookers can be heard screaming as the cobra popped out and spread its hood. It appeared strange that such a large snake could fit into a jar. But if it can fit in a shoe, it can certainly fit in a jar.

