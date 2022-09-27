Snake Hides Among Books Inside Madhya Pradesh Student's School Bag in Chilling Video

A snake was found inside a student’s school bag in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. When the student opened the bag to take out her books, she found the reptile inside it. She informed her teacher about it, with whose help the snake was finally removed from the bag. A video of the incident has been going viral, where the snake can be seen exiting the bag after some coaxing. When the student’s books are all removed and the bag is shaken, the snake eventually makes its way out.

As per a tweet by Twitter user Karan Vashistha, the incident happened in Badoni school in Shajapur district. The student, Uma Rajak, is in the 10th standard, as per the tweet.

Uma, just after she opened her school bag, sensed there was something inside the bag. She told the teacher about it, after which the bag was taken outside of the school and the entire operation seen in the video was carried out. The situation had a fortunate ending as no one was hurt.

Recently, a similarly hair-raising incident surfaced online wherein a cobra was found curled up inside a shoe. The scary video of the rescue mission was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. Taking to his caption, the IFS officer warned the netizens and urged them to be cautious as snakes can be found at the oddest possible places during monsoon.

The viral clip shows a woman rescuer holding a snake-catching rod. She can be seen putting the rod inside the shoes kept on a rack, in order to bring out the snake. The moment she tilts the shoe and pokes in the rod, the cobra aggressively comes out and hisses towards the rescuer, with an intention to attack her. But she can be seen handling the snake with precaution and at last, manages to take it out from the shoes.

