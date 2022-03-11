Snake Rescuer, Kiwi Wine Creator: Meet 29 Powerful Women Who Won 'Nari Shakti' Awards

This year’s ‘Nari Shakti’ awardees include a few powerful women from diverse backgrounds in India who have made a difference to the lives of many others around them. While Nasira Akhter from Jammu and Kashmir won it for grassroot innovation in environmental conservation, Neena Gupta, a mathematician from Kolkata received it for solving the Zariski Cancellation Problem. The award was conferred on 29 women achievers who have broken glass ceilings and worked towards the conservation of art forms. The awards were given away by Ram Nath Kovind on Women’s Day. Check out the winners here:

“President Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puruskar to Padma Yangchan for preserving and reviving the lost cuisine and hand-weaving techniques of Ladakh and promoting it internationally."

“President Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar to Thara Rangaswamy for creating awareness about mental disorders. She started a free mobile tele-psychiatry service in Tamil Nadu. ‘Indian Disability Evaluation & Assessment Scale’ devised by her is used to assess mental disorders."

“President Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar to Tage Rita Takhe for excellence in promoting women entrepreneurship and local product internationally. Resident of Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh, she has produced ‘Naara Aaba’, India’s first organic kiwi wine."

“President Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar to Sruti Mohapatra for empowerment of Divyangjan. Known as the ‘Crusader in a Wheelchair’, she founded NGOs working for upliftment of divyangjan in Odisha."

“President Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar to Saylee Nandkishor Agavane for promoting Indian classical dance despite facing hardships due to Down syndrome. Saylee is a Kathak dancer and has received recognition in India and abroad."

Agavane, who was born with Down Syndrome, started learning Kathak from the age of nine. Since then, she has performed in more than 100 dance programmes and events. She also teaches dance to around 50 children who suffer from ‘Down Syndrome’.

“President Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar to Vanita Jagdeo Borade for wildlife conservation particularly rescuing snakes. Having rescued over 50,000 snakes to their natural habitat, Vanita from Buldhana, Maharashtra is known as ‘Snake Friend’ and First Woman Snake Rescuer."

She has rescued and released over 50,000 snakes so far and is known as the ‘Snake Friend’. Indian Postal Department has honored her by releasing a postal stamp.

