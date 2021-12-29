Snakes, Lizards and Mammals With Venomous Bite Share Common Ancestor: Study

Scientists have found a link between venoms found in snakes and a few mammals, pointing out how they share a common origin. The study led by Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University and Australian National University was published in BMC Biology journal last week. The study, authored by three researchers: Agneesh Barua, Ivan Koludarov and Alexander S. Mikheyev, has found that snakes, some lizards and a few mammals who have a venomous bite, share a common lineage.

For the recent study, researchers focused on one class of toxins, kallikrein serine proteases, which is found in most snake venoms and all other reptile and mammalian venoms. Analysing this toxin, researchers traced its origins to a gene found in a common ancestor of both reptiles and mammals. The study also revealed that these common lineages separated 300 million years ago and the venom found in both reptiles and mammals has evolved from the same ancestral salivary protein.

Kallikrein serine proteases is described as a type of protein-degrading enzyme, which plays a crucial role in regulating blood pressure. The protein is found in Mammal saliva in small quantities. Scientists are still unclear over its function, but in venomous snakes and mammals, these proteins have evolved to toxic levels. The study mentions that the protein when injected in high amounts can drastically reduce blood pressure, potentially causing unconsciousness and even death.

Co-first author and PhD student at OIST Barua said in a statement: “The oral venom systems found in snakes are particularly complex, and the origin of their venoms is still unclear." Commenting on the recent research, Barua added, “This is really strong evidence for our hypothesis that venom evolved from a common group of genes in an ancestor that had a toxic potential. But the most surprising thing was that non-toxic salivary kallikreins, like those found in humans and mice, also evolved from the same ancestral gene."

In an earlier study which came out in March, which was also authored by Barua and his colleagues, it was suggested that mammal salivary gland and snake venom gland share a similar pattern of activity in a group of regulatory genes, which hinted that the foundation needed for venom to evolve exists in both snakes and mammals.

