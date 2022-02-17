Snoop Dogg Smoked Weed Before Super Bowl Halftime Gig and No One's Surprised

American hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has been quite vocal about his love for recreational drugs. The singer, who is known for songs like “Smoke Weed Everyday," recently performed along with fellow notable hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar at Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime show. It seems to calm his nerves, and to soothe his vocals, the artist smoked some weed before he performed on the stage.

Advertisement

A video posted on Twitter shows the artist taking a hit of what appears to be a joint before going on stage for the star-studded performance earlier this week. Tweeples have shared their reaction to the recently surfaced footage. Some of the fans have extended their support to the artist who has never denied that he smokes weed. The tweet read, “Good for him! I would’ve too. Hella stressful gig I’m sure! People cannot really be so naive to not know Snoop smokes!"

Another user mentioned that Snoop committed no crime by smoking weed since he was performing in California where marijuana consumption is legal. “Calms the nerve and it’s legal in California," read the tweet.

Advertisement

One of the fans of Snoop expressed on Twitter how it is no surprise that the artist is into weed. The tweet read, “People who are shocked that Snoop Dogg smoked weed before his performance at the Super Bowl like which Snoop Dogg do you guys know because the one I know always smoke weed."

Advertisement

Another hilarious reaction on Twitter read, “It’d be newsworthy if Snoop Dogg did not smoke weed before star-studded Super Bowl halftime. Show me a video of him playing Wordle beforehand, then I’ll be shocked and appalled."

Snoop performed some of his greatest hits during the event at the SoFi Stadium, where the Cincinnati Bengals went up against the LA Rams. Dre and Snoop kicked off the Halftime show with a performance of The Next Episode. After that, the pair made their way to “California Love," updating some of the lyrics of late rapper Tupac Shakur’s hit song for 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.