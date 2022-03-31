So Close No Matter How Far: NASA Hubble Telescope Spots Farthest Star in Our Universe

In what is being said as a new benchmark, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope has detected light from the farthest ever star in the universe. According to NASA, the star existed in the first billion years after the birth of the universe. It existed when the universe was 4 billion years old or when it was 30 percent of its current age. Being the farthest star known yet, its light took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth. The new discovery was explained in a paper published in Nature journal on March 30. According to the lead author of the paper and astronomer at the John Hopkins University, Brain Welch said: “We almost didn’t believe it at first, it was so much farther than the previous most-distant, highest redshift star."

Reportedly, data was collected during Hubble’s RELICS (Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey) program which later led to the discovery.

The astronomer added that at such great distances, the galaxies appear like small smudges and lights from millions of stars blend together. He shared that the galaxy which hosts the newly discovered star was “magnified and distorted by gravitational lensing into a long crescent" that the astronomers named Sunrise Arc.

According to Welch, the galaxy was studied in detail after which he determined that one feature was an extremely magnified star. Welch called it Earendel or ‘morning star’ in old English.

As per the research team, Earendel is 50 times the mass of sun and millions of times brighter than it. Despite its massive size and brightness, researchers claimed that it would have been impossible to spot a star that far. It was due to the natural magnification by a huge galaxy cluster known as WHL0137, that the star could be spotted.

Now, astronomers believe that Earendel will remain magnified for years and will be observed by the James Webb Space Telescope of NASA. The Webb telescope is highly sensitive to infrared light and is expected to help in exploring Earendel.

