Soan Papdi as Diwali Gift? Desis Sparkle Twitter With Memes as Festival of Lights Approaches

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in India. Apart from worshipping the Hindu gods, the festival of lights not only ushers a big celebratory atmosphere, but also brings family and friends together. Relatives and friends exchange sweets and gifts and the celebrations are not complete without the quite popular desi mithai – the Soan Papdi. This light-as-air sweet is quite popular during the festival. The yellow coloured-flaky dry sweet, which is not heavy on the stomach, has its own fanbase. However, there are others who vehemently dislike it.

With that being said, it is also that time of the year when the two opposing sides unleash a war of words on Twitter. Memes and tweets on the same are going viral. Have a look:

The pan-Indian festival of Diwali is celebrated with much fervor in the country. People celebrate this day by praying to Goddess Lakshmi, lighting earthen lamps, sharing sweets, and bursting firecrackers. In most states in North India, the festival is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after his 14-year-long exile. However, the festival of lights is celebrated in different ways, and to mark various events in other parts of the country.

