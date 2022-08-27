Soan Papdi, Banana Chips to Kurkure: Aussie Woman Tries Indian Snacks For the First Time

Indians’ taste palate ranges from the sweet to the sour to the spicy and everything in-between. From banana chips to soan papdi, an Australian woman tried it all for the first time. Known for a twang here and a jolt there, Indian snacks are known to divide non-Indians who may or may not be able to handle it all. But Tannar’s reactions showed that she could really appreciate the variety of food she had taken on. This certainly is no case of biting off more than you can chew.

She described soan papdi like a “harder cotton candy" and raved about it, even calling it the best thing she had ever put in her mouth. The banana chips, though, were a pass for her. She said she couldn’t taste the banana in it at all. She also ate Kurkure Masala Munch and really enjoyed it. Watch her video to see all the snacks she tried.

Advertisement

Tannar commented, “they’re definitely hitting my sweet spot, maybe i’ll move to india. What do you think? [sic]"

“At last!!!! The Soan Papdi got the respect she deserved 😂😂😂lol… If you’re an indian know what I’m saying ❤️ [sic]" a Facebook user commented. “Personally I like plain banana chips and jackfruit ones with only salt, imho they taste better and masalas just ruin them," wrote another. About the banana chips, one Facebook user suggested, “You can’t really taste those banana chips as you had some flavored chips before. So its really good to taste it after a drink of water. ❤️ from KERALA."

Advertisement

Earlier this year, another video had gone viral, showing a little girl who tried an Indian dish for the first time at a restaurant in Australia. In the viral clip, the girl is seen dining at an Indian restaurant, where she first tried some rice with kadhai chicken. For dessert, she had some mango kulfi.

Advertisement

In most Indian restaurants, you are served a mouth freshener - mainly fennel seeds (saunf) and rock sugar (mishri) - at the end of your meal. After her meal, the girl tasted some fennel seeds as well and some of it got stuck in her teeth. However, she seemed to have enjoyed the meal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here