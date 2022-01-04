Social Distancing, Remote Movie Nights: How World Can Get Back to 'Social Life' in 2022

After nearly two years of enduring the pandemic, the world has entered into 2022 and while the uncertain anticipation of how the coronavirus will behave is still on everyone’s minds, there is still some excitement for the new year. With 2021 bringing with it the worst-case scenario of the deadly second wave when the Delta variant struck, there is also justifiable cause of concern regarding Omicron and the caseloads it can pile up across the world. Although experts have been estimating an idea of the spread or the pattern of the virus, if our earlier experiences with the pandemic’s first and second waves are anything to go by, we shouldn’t really be basing out estimates on past precedents of pandemics because this virus has been behaving peculiarly too, so experts have been constantly updating their understanding about it.

But as we ring in the new year, we are also awaiting to get back in the social grove of things. Let’s face it- 2 years is a long time to face the wrath of a pandemic and the world is waiting in the wings to live in a society devoid of these societal and interpersonal restrictions in place.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at what we can do differently so that we can make the world slightly safer in 2022, even if we continue to wage a battle against the coronavirus:

Rocking the WFH, Social Distancing

Advertisement

As with the past two years, work from home is to continue for some more time in considerable capacity, if companies are to be believed. It is never too wrong to stay safer as we can and less physical interaction has indeed lessened the risk. For those who have to be at work in an office environment, it will not hurt to take precautions so that there is zero to minimal physical interaction between two colleagues and while you may not be able to sit and share a glass of beer with your colleague after work at your favourite bar, you will be able to greet each other with a ‘namaste’ if you are going into work. Many office spaces have separated cubicles with glass screens and we welcome the move as it allows us to see our friends, even if we are distanced from one another.

Advertisement

Caution is Watchword

For cultural and social events, it is a bit difficult to engage in social distancing as the joy of a shared experience is what makes one look forward to saying, an art show, a movie, a convention, a sports event, or anything that lets people engage in social interaction. But with Covid-19’s risk still running high, we can’t help but minimize contact with our fellow revellers and yes, it is not ideal, but it will keep us safe. So, at the movies or a museum tour, mask up, carry your own water bottle, try not to attend an event that is heavily packed with an audience. Many state governments have been listing out restrictions in India such as 50 percent of seat capacity at movies or restaurants and that can be a great way to arrest the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Man is a social animal. It cannot function without its deepest friendships, kinships, relationships. So we are going to badly want to reach out to a friend, hold their hand and sit side by side to share a laugh.

Advertisement

Restrain yourself.

Moving on and Ahead

Advertisement

At a social occasion, wear masks as much as possible. Don’t share glasses, plate, or anything personal. If you and your friends crave movie nights and there’s a night curfew in place, despair not. OTT platforms have new features that can help friends stream a film together. It might not have the same nearness as when you settle in together with a popcorn bucket and garam ‘chai’, but it will definitely let you make and then cherish memories.

Check up on your near and dear ones. Especially the ones who are past their prime and are living away from you due to the pandemic. Senior family members such as grandparents or an elderly aunty- check up on them to see if they’re doing okay. While the social media may have all of its drawbacks and rightfully so, it has been a necessity for many folks out there.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.