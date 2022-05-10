Social Media Detox May Help You in Reducing Stress, Depression: Study

In today’s world, while we pay a lot of attention to our physical health, mental health issues are often overlooked. Depression, anxiety, and mood swings affect millions around the world. However, the real issue occurs when we neglect our mental health.

In a recent study, led by Doctor Jeff Lambert, at the University of Bath, UK, it was revealed that social media was a major contributor to our depression and anxiety. And to prevent this from happening to us, we must stay away from the various digital platforms and social media or at least give it a try for a week and notice the change.

Why do we need Digital detox?

According to the report, people spend hours on social media every week. They like scrolling and watching videos on their phones, but the negative consequences lead to depression. This study included 154 participants, ranging from 18 to 72 years old.

One group was prohibited from using social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok for a week, while the other used it for 8 hours a week. People who avoided social media for a week looked more optimistic and healthier, according to feedback.

It’s benefits

According to reports, these respondents were asked questions regarding optimism and modest happiness in the study. On the General Anxiety Disorder Scale, people who did not use social media scored 46-55.93. Simultaneously, their depression dropped from 7.46 to 4.84.

The majority of participants said the experiment was a success. The negative effects of social media on depression, anxiety, and mental health are clearly demonstrated in this study. If a week-long break is taken as per a doctor’s recommendation it can be of great benefit.

