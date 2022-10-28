Home » News » Buzz » Social Media Influencer Gets Vulgar Texts From Guy, Sends Screenshots to His Family

Sakshi recently received the filthiest insults on her Instagram DM from an over-smart guy, who made derogatory comments on her breasts. She had undoubtedly encountered similar insulting remarks and texts before

The fashion influencer took screenshots of the guy's derogatory comments and shared them with his family. (Credits: Instagram)
Trolling or mocking on social is not a new thing. The internet is full of bullies and trolls who take every chance to belittle, body shame, and harass others, frequently for no discernible reason. This is true not only for ordinary people but also influencers on social media platforms. In their haste to criticise others, the trolls fail to realise that the person they are verbally criticising might be clever enough to devise strategies to get them to apologise for spreading hate online. While most of them choose to ignore the unfair criticism and trolling, Sakshi Shivdasani, a content producer and social media influencer decided to school the troll.

Sakshi recently received the filthiest insults on her Instagram DM from an over-smart guy, who made derogatory comments on her breasts. She had undoubtedly encountered similar insulting remarks and texts before. Sakshi usually chose to ignore the messages, but this time he decided to confront the guy and forced him to acknowledge his mistake and apologise.

To take things a step further, the social media influencer decided to post information about her efforts to track down and get in touch with the guy’s family on her Instagram stories. When she revealed that she had shared the texts he had sent her, the boy reached out to her, began to cry, and apologised profusely.

The fashion influencer took screenshots of the guy’s derogatory comments and shared them with his family. This required her to play the role of Sherlock while tracking out his family on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

She made every effort to connect with the boy’s family, eventually contacting the boy’s mother and sister through a direct message (DM). She shared glimpses of the online activities of the guy with his family. Sakshi also identified the father and brother of the bully on Facebook and Instagram.

