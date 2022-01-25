Sold at Rs 100, This British Airways Plane is Now a Lavish Bar Hosting Parties

A 747 jet of the British Airways, which was once acquired by a man at just about Rs 100, is now fetching the latter profit in crores. Shocking, right? Well, the plane was acquired in a dilapidated condition but has now been transformed into a lavish bar where everything — from private birthday parties to corporate events — is now hosted.

This party plane of British Airways is currently parked at England’s private Cotswold Airport.

Interestingly, the plane was acquired at just 1 Euro, which means Rs 102. The space in the plane is offered on rent at a staggering Rs 100,000 for an hour. To transform the plane, tan work was carried out to give the space a grand and lavish look. Anyone wanting to host a party here can take it on rent.

The plane was retired from the British Airways fleet during the Covid-19 pandemic before it was sold at just Rs 100 to Cotswold Airport’s chief executive Suzannah Harvey.

Suzannah is now a proud owner of a plane that’s now been transformed into something truly unimaginable.

And before you think the story is a clear-cut case of gigantic profits, hold on. While the plane was bought at Rs 100, it took nearly Rs 5 crore to renovate and give it the form it’s in today.

From a bar to the comfortable sitting arrangement and the right ambience, the plane offers everything you always desired.

