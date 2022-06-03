Sologamy: Gujarat to US, When Women Chose Self-love, Said ‘I Do’ to Themselves

Kshama Bindu, a woman from Vadodara in Gujarat, made headlines when she announced that she is set to marry herself as an expression of self-love. It is being called the first instance of sologamy in India. However, such instances have been reported frequently from all around the globe. Last year, a Brazilian model not only married herself but also divorced herself later after she found the love of her life.

The model, after getting tired of relying on others, had ‘married herself’ in September 2021. Months later, she divorced herself as she finally met someone special. On marrying herself, Cris Galera had stated that she was embracing herself and was not at all “disappointed". But it appears that Cris has had enough after being a wife to herself in just 90 days. The model, who hails from Sao Paulo in Brazil, in an interview with Daily Star revealed that she is falling in love again after “meeting someone special". Talking about her divorce, Cris said that she was happy while her marriage lasted.

In the same year, The Insider reported that 40-year-old Nneka Carter married herself during the pandemic to affirm that she was enough. She said that the pandemic reminded her that she just needs to be happy irrespective of whether she was in a relationship or not.

2020:

Patricia Christine, a teacher who hails from Sydney in Australia, was under psychological pressure created by the society to get married before turning 30. Eight years ago, she had called off her engagement with her ex-partner. In May 2020, she decided to defy society’s norms and got married to herself in a private ceremony attended by her closest friends.

2018:

Linda Doktar, an Australian wellness expert, entrepreneur, and social media influencer defied tradition and got married to herself. In a private beachside ceremony in February last year, the 33-year-old married herself with two other friends as witnesses.

She wore a tie-dye gown and said her vows into a mirror. In an Instagram post after the wedding, Linda wrote that the wedding was an expression of self-love.

In the same year, Lulu Jemimah, an Oxford University student from Uganda, tied the nuptial knot with herself in a bar in Uganda. The decision to marry her own came after Jemimah was hounded continuously by her parents to find a match and settle down. In a mock ceremony, Jemimah put on a white gown, walked down the ‘aisle’ and even gave a small speech at the end of the ceremony, explaining lack of the groom to her guests.

2017:

EJ Love, a former sex-worker turned relationship councilor made headlines when she married herself in a private ceremony, an event which went viral on social media. Love, who decided to marry herself after a string of bad relationships, also dismissed those who slammed self-weddings as a way to shut oneself off from future romantic relationships.

Laura Mesi from Italy married herself in 2017 in a grand €10,000 ceremony, replete with a wedding cake. The only difference? Instead of a couple, the cake-top had the figurine of just a bride in white.

2015:

Writer and sologamist Sophie Tanner, who married herself way back in 2015, told Telegraph.uk that the idea came to her when she was recuperating after a flu and a bad relationship. According to the author, everyone always celebrated people marrying others or ‘finding’ someone for themselves but nobody celebrated personal struggles, overcoming unhappiness and challenges in oneself and finally accepting oneself at a personal level.

