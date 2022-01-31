Some Airlines Use Stairs to Board Passengers While Others Have Air Bridge, Here's Why

Has it ever crossed your mind as to why some airlines still use stairs for boarding passengers into planes despite the availability of air gates or sky bridges? The Air gate can be extended to the front or rear end of the aircraft parked on the runway. Passengers directly walk through them from the waiting area or lounge into the aircraft. In comparison, to use the stairs, airlines first have to guide the passengers to the runaway so that they can board the aircraft. Using stairs is a lengthier process for boarding but why do some airlines still prefer it? Well, the answer may be the simple economics behind the process, reports Times Now. Stairs are often used by budget airlines which offer passengers optimum service at the lowest possible cost. So, in order to achieve the lower pricing, these airlines often let go of certain conveniences like the air gates, which may make the ticket price costlier.

Airports charge a higher fee for air gates, and it’s not typically included in the standard airport landing fees. This means, using the air gates will result in an increase in the cost of the flight which will have to be recovered from the passengers. A Digg report quoted by Times Now reveals that London Gatwick charges a departing fee of Rs 1,504 (14.95 Euro) per passenger but if the airlines use the stairs instead of air gates, nearly Rs 402 (4 Euro) cost can be reduced from the per-passenger cost by opting for stairs.

Advertisement

Airlines also save up by choosing a further away stand for the aircraft as the parking charges are three times higher near the jet bridge stand.

But this is not the only way how budget airlines cut costs. Speeding up the boarding deboarding process can also help these airlines save up on airport charges. You must have noticed that some, airlines use two sets of stairs to get passengers on and off the plane quicker.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.