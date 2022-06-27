Someone Asked Anand Mahindra about his Qualification, This is his Reply

Business magnate Anand Mahindra’s posts often attract significant attention on social media. However, this time the 67-year-old answered an inquisitive user’s question on Twitter. Sharing with the users some important life lessons, the businessman responded to a tweet in his usual witty manner.

A Twitter user named Vaibhav SD had commented on one of Mahindra’s Monday motivation posts. Vaibhav asked the Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson, “Sir, may I know your qualification?" To which he replied, “Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience."

Advertisement

Impressed by Mahindra’s honest take, a user commented, “Very well Put we are entering an age where speed, flexibility, innovation and execution matter much more than decades-old qualifications or antiquated experiences dressing up a lengthy resume."

Another user commented, “What an answer! I hope the person has got the reply right."

Expressing his agreement with Mahindra’s response, another user wrote, “Always experience is greater than knowledge sir."

Mahindra’s Monday motivation tweet was in response to a post shared by a user named Abhishek Dubey. The user had dropped a picture of a young girl studying and added, “Today I was on a trip in the Staun area of Himachal, I was surprised to see this little girl sitting all alone studying writing notes, I can not express how amazed I felt seeing the concentration she had in books. Brilliant."

Advertisement

Reacting to the tweet, Mahindra wrote, “Beautiful photograph, Abhishek. She is my Monday motivation."

Besides sharing some valuable life lessons and reacting to viral social media posts, Mahindra also often posts notable moments from his life. Earlier this month, the businessman dedicated a tweet to his father. He shared a picture from his childhood with his dad Harish Mahindra.

He captioned it, “As a child, it was always special to be allowed to go to the airport to see my father off or greet him on his return from business trips. On Father’s Day I think of him and wish I could go to the airport again to welcome him back."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.