Someone Just Bought Sandals Worn By Steve Jobs in 1970s for Whopping Rs 1.7 Crore

Buying sandals for one crore might sound unusual to you. Especially, if they are old and worn out. However, what if they belong to someone famous? In a recent auction, Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs’ sandals were sold for $218,750 (approximately ₹1.7 crore). The identity of the buyer has not been revealed by Julien’s Auctions, California.

The auction has been making rounds on social media for not only the price the sandals had been sold at but for its original price, which was under $200 (about ₹16 thousand). Many Twitter users remarked that they owned a similar pair of the same sandals. “I have similar looking Birkenstock somewhere in the house, I wonder if I can get at least $200 for them," a Twitter user wrote.

Another comment read, “If you know anything about Steve Jobs’ hygiene habits, particularly in the 70s, you’d be handling those with a hazmat suit on."

The official website of Julien’s Auctions described the sandals as “a pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs." These were worn during many pivotal moments in Apple’s history by the co-founder. Perhaps the most iconic time was in 1976, when Steve Jobs wore these sandals as he and Steve Wozniak began their work on Apple computers in a Los Altos garage. These sandals had been a part of previous exhibitions like Salone del Mobile in Milano, Italy, IMM Koln in Cologne, Germany, and Birkenstock Headquarters in Rahms, Germany in 2017.

It has also been a part of the Wurttemberg History Museum in Stuttgart exhibition in Germany 2020 – 2022. The sandals were estimated to be sold at $60 thousand - $80 thousand (about ₹48 lakhs to ₹65 lakhs).

