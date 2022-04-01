Someone Merged Will Smith's Oscar Meltdown with 'Satark Rahe' Clip, and it Slaps

Everybody is aware of Will Smith’s controversy with Chris Rock at the Oscars. While a few have defended him for this act, others took the opportunity to curate memes on social media. One such crossover is going viral and it was shared by the ‘Crime Petrol’ star Anup Soni. The first part of the video shows Chris Rock getting slapped, and the second part shows Anup Soni’s signature ‘Crime Petrol’ dialogue: “Satark rahe."

“I knew this will happen…," Soni wrote in the caption.

Oscar 2022 saw host Chris Rock being slapped by actor Will Smith on stage for making a joke about wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, bald look. However, Jada is suffering from a hair loss condition called Alopecia since last year. The ‘Matrix Reloaded’ actress took to Instagram in 2021 to post a video of her bald self and revealed that she is suffering from Alopecia Areata. The 50-year-old captioned the video, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends… period!"

In simple terms, Alopecia Areata is classified as a common autoimmune condition that results in unpredictable hair loss. It is regarded as a common condition among many, and individuals with the disorder might often experience that hair falls out in small patches and in some cases it is extreme and rapid hair loss in patches.

Alopecia Areata can affect people from different any gender, age, etc. however, it is stated that it usually happens before the age of 30. One in five people who are suffering from alopecia usually have a family member, too, who has the disorder. The condition develops rapidly in an individual and it is only a matter of a few days before the individual starts to see sudden hair fall in patches

