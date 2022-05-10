Someone Stole Unique Design of TikToker's 'Ammi Ki Qabar' and it's a Grave Issue

A TikToker has introduced a problem that you may not have known existed: the copying of architectural design of- wait for it- graves. In a TikTok video that’s going viral on Twitter, a girl can be heard explaining how someone copied the colour of her “ammi ki qabar“. She has proof to show for it too; someone actually copied the pink and blue colour of her mother’s grave. She shows the rest of the graveyard where all the gravestones are black or grey, and explains how she wanted her mother’s grave to be out of the box. She achieved it, but so did the neighbouring grave’s designer. The TikToker, @kinza_alli, also explains how the “uncle" inside of the other grave is the one to blame. You know, the uncle who isn’t alive.

It’s a grave issue indeed. “Ammi ke qabar ka design, even colour tak copy kar liya yaar [they copied the design of my mother’s grave, even the colour]" the TikToker can be heard lamenting. If you think about it, she does seem to have a point as to why someone would copy the colour combination of someone else’s grave. It’s a different matter altogether that you may not want to think about it in the first place.

As per a Reuters report, there are indeed some grave concerns regarding burial plots that do not concern copying of grave designs. As cities around the world have rapidly expanded in recent decades, urban cemeteries have filled up or been dug up to build roads and homes, leading to an increase in cremations. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problem of scarce burial space in cities, even as health concerns and tight budgets force more families to opt against traditional grave burials, land rights experts said in 2020.

