Sonam Kapoor Dropped 'Truth Bombs' on Koffee With Karan and Twitter is Here for it

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan and it would seem that Sonam has reprised her role as the resident ‘queen of sass’. The actor is known for dropping truth bombs unabashedly, and while sometimes her comments have been criticised, her candid nature has always been appreciated. This time around, she called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra “Shiva No. 1", told Karan Johar how most of her clothes are borrowed and revealed that her brothers have slept with all of her friends.

Mom-to-be Sonam also shared how received several messages for not attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. When Karan asked if she thinks that she was missed, the actress added, “I don’t know if I was missed or not. Like I have been trolled for my sartorial choices before in Cannes. So who am I to say that how you’re dressing or who’s dresing what. May be people think my taste is bad."

