Sonic Boom or Clouds? Ludhiana Residents Hear Loud Sound, Wonder What it Was

People in Ludhiana heard a “loud sound" on Thursday and nobody knows what it was. The incident took place not once but twice. While few are speculating it to be a sound made by the cloud, others believe that it was a sonic boom. An Instagram page that goes by the name “1000thingsinludhiana" shared a post about the same. Several people have commented on the post, saying that they heard the sound twice. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

This is, however, not the first time such an incident has taken place in the country. Earlier, there have been such instances in Bengaluru. The sonic boom is not a one-off thing. A similar incident had happened in August 2018 when residents in several South Bengaluru neighbourhoods had heard a crashing boom with many reporting that their windows shook. The panic was such that State disaster management officials has to come forth and assure people that it was not an earthquake.

Also, in July 2021, Bengaluru residents across the city reported hearing a loud boom-like sound. The sound left windows rattling for a few seconds as users on Twitter wondered if it was another sonic boom. The city had witnessed a similar incident last year in May, the same year. Following this, the defence department said that it was a sonic boom caused by a test flight. The Indian Air Force test flight took off from the Bengaluru airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside city limits, the Defence Ministry tweeted. “… The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude," it said.

