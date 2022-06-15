Sonu Sood Sends Flight Tickets to Indian Man Stuck in Thailand

Actor and social worker Sonu Sood, who has helped many Indians stuck in different difficult situations, now helped a man come back from Thailand to India. The man, Sahil Khan, had tweeted and asked Sood to help him get out of Thailand. Sood replied to the tweet saying that he was sending Khan the tickets. A few hours later, Khan tweeted a video from an airport, thanking the actor for his timely help.

“I m stuck in Thailand and there is no option to get out from here, Sonu sir I requested you to please help. @SonuSood."

“Sending you the tickets. Time to meet your family."

“Finally reached India. No words, true jam. @SonuSood. I’ll always pray for you Sonu Sood sir more success. What you have did it to me, no one does these days."

Khan said in another tweet that he was the victim of a job scam.

“They are running scam process and they make you work like a labour, they took my passport, very bad no internet connectivity. Can’t go out from premises without their permission. because of @SonuSood i came out from that trap."

A few weeks ago, Sonu Sood helped a girl born with eight limbs. The physically challenged girl belongs to a poor Mahadalit family from the Nawada district of Bihar. She was born in 2019 with eight limbs that include four additional arms and legs attached to her stomach some inches above her navel. A video of the little girl showing her rare condition was circulated on social video and had gone viral. As it reached actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, he instantly offered to help the girl and shared a post on Twitter. “Tension mat lijiye ilaaj shuru karva diya hai. Bas dua kariye (Don’t be tensed, the treatment has been started, just pray), wrote Sonu while Tweeting the video.

